Kate Beckinsale gets "p***** off" when people assume she's had Botox.

The 47-year-old actress-and-model is known for her youthful appearance, but she has insisted she's never gone under the knife or had injectables inserted into her face to remove the signs of ageing, because she is petrified of "paralysing" her face, and her mother wouldn't let her live it down if she did.

She began in an interview with The Sunday Times newspaper: “My family are generally on the younger-looking side.

“Even my dog is nine and looks like a puppy.

“I’ve been so aware of the possibility people can drop dead at any time … People started trying to worry me about turning 40 when I was turning 33. If you overload it like that, you’re going to make the person not give a s***.

“Another thing I find amazing, because you literally could barely move me as a kid, I didn’t want to stand up.”

Kate added when asked if she's had Botox: "I haven’t had any! I’m not against people having it. [But] I do get p***** off. It’s sort of a given that I’ve had it, which I just literally haven’t. I’m frightened of paralysing my face. My mum’s voice is in my head, very loud, at all times. My mum wouldn’t even get a facial, she is suspicious of anything like that, and looks f****** radiant and amazing. I know if I did do Botox, I’d be the one that would get the droopy eye, and my mum would go, ‘I f****** told you! See? You should never do that.’"

However, one procedure the 'Underworld' star is down with having is the 'Vampire Facial'; a shot of Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injected into the skin.

She added: "But I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and re-inject it into your skin]. That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!”