Kat Von D didn't have many toys or computer games growing up so passed the time mastering complex pieces on the piano instead.
Kat Von D approached playing the piano like a video game.
The 39-year-old star was “really poor” growing up and didn’t have a lot of toys to play with, so passed the time learning ambitious pieces of music and “felt so good” whenever she accomplished anything significant.
She told the Big Issue magazine “We were really poor growing up. We didn’t have video games or any luxurious toys. We had a piano and, to me, that was like a video game.
“I remember my first sonata. Sonata in G major is not a big hit for Beethoven. It was one of his B-sides, I guess.
“But it was a 12-page song that I could play front to back.
“I was like, ‘Oh wow, I got to the ending. I won.’ It felt so good.
“My parents were pretty disciplinary, so we had a lot of structure in the house.
“I’m super grateful for that now because I think that’s how I am able to get so much done.”
While Kat is best known for her TV appearances and beauty line she’s about to release her first album, ‘Love Made Me Do It’, and admitted music has always been her biggest passion.
She said: “A lot of people know me from the tattoo world and from make-up and all this stuff, but the truth is that music has always been the biggest inspirational force throughout my life.
“I love music so much. It’s the most consistent thing in my life. More than my family, more than friends. I just can’t imagine a life without it.”
Live music returned to Dreamland in Margate in spectacular fashion as Sports Team brought their 'Bus Trip All-Dayer' back to the seaside town for the...
Wolf Alice are nominated for the third time and Arlo Parks is an unsurprising first-time nominee.
Well before they enjoyed meteoric success with 'The Black Parade', My Chemical Romance started their musical journey with another concept album, 'I...
Willow Smith and more rocked a buzzcut for so many reasons.
Normani and Cardi B dispense with the need to maintain any resemblance of social distancing as they get up-close and personal in the video their...
'Diamond Life', released on the 16th July 1984, is not only a significant album in it's own right, it's a cultural touchstone and a near perfect...
The resurrection of punk presents an exciting year for music.