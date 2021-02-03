Kat Dennings is unsure if she will appear in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The 34-year-old actress played the role of Darcy Lewis in 'Thor' and 'Thor: The Dark World' and has recently returned to the part in the TV series 'WandaVision' – although she is not sure if it will lead to a big screen return.

Quizzed on whether she is to star in the upcoming 'Thor' film, Kat said: "Still don't know. I don't think so. I'm gonna assume no, I feel like I would know by now. They're shooting so I don't think so.

"I don't know. I promise. Scout's honour. I mean, I feel like someone would have alluded to it. I don't know. But anything Marvel ever wants from me, I am always available for them. No matter what."

Kat also revealed that her alter-ego's return to the Marvel Universe had taken her by surprise.

She told the Just for Variety podcast: "Once you're in the Marvel Universe, you're kind of there even if they kill you. You're still there. A lot of time had gone by between the first two 'Thor' movies and I didn't know whether or not they'd ever bring Darcy back.

"And I never assumed that they would so when I got the call, especially for this, because Darcy has (had) nothing to do with Wanda or Vision, or the Avengers other than Thor, it was kind of like, 'What is she doing here?' And that was my question."

Kat continued: "But of course, the initial phone call comes in and it's a secret phone call. You sign an NDA before you get the phone call. They're like, 'How do you feel about this?' Like I'm gonna say no, at all ever to Marvel for anything.

"You say yes then you're in for a wild ride. You don't even know what's happening. I still don't really know what's happening."