Kat Dennings showed off her make-up skills by transforming her fiance Andrew W.K. into a blushing bride.
The '2 Broke Girls' star has shared a hilarious video of her transforming the 'Party Hard' rocker into a bride.
She captioned the clip on Instagram: "Elegant Bridal Makeup. A timelessly chic wedding look on this already stunning natural beauty."
The 35-year-old actress began the tutorial: "Every bride wants to feel beautiful on their wedding day, don't they? So today, we're going to do a beautiful, all-seasons bridal make-up [look] on my stunning client Andrew W.K.."
She then quipped: "When you are doing make-up on a client, normally you wouldn't caress them."
Kat applied foundation, mascara, nude lipstick, blush, and eye shadow to the 42-year-old musician, and topped off the look with a veil.
Complimenting her future husband, she gushed: "You are so beautiful, you know that?
"Whoever's marrying you is the luckiest ... this is my dream come true, putting mascara on these eyeballs."
Kat added: "An absolutely stunning bridal look that can take you from spring to winter."
The loved-up pair announced their engagement in May, just two weeks after confirming their romance.
Kat shared several pictures of her wedding ring on Instagram, and wrote alongside the images: “Don’t mind if I do”
And Andrew shared the same images on his own account, where he simply posted a ring emoji in the caption.
Four days before announcing her engagement, the ‘House Bunny’ actress wished the musician a happy birthday by posting a photo of the couple kissing.
On May 3, Kat made their romance Instagram official when she shared two sultry photos of the rock star on Instagram using a heart emoji.
Kat was previously in a relationship with Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016, while Andrew married Cherie Lily in 2008, with whom he began “amicable divorce proceedings” in 2019.
