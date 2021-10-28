Artist:
Song title: ALYGATYR
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Indie

With the departure of their lead vocalist and founding member Tom Meighan, Leicester indie band Kasabian have made a tentative return, premiering their brand new single ‘Alygatyr’ online with a visualiser.

That guitar-driven sound has far from gone away, but there is an updated edge to it, with fans noting the strong electronic influences that we haven’t seen much of in previous albums. ‘Alygatyr’ marks their first new material since 2017’s UK number one For Crying Out Loud.

Kasabian premiered the song at a homecoming show in Leicester this week, with guitarist Sergio Pizzorno on lead vocals.

Meanwhile, Tom Meighan is currently working on a solo project, and shared a teaser of a new track entitled ‘Would You Mind’.

