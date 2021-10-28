With the departure of their lead vocalist and founding member Tom Meighan, Leicester indie band Kasabian have made a tentative return, premiering their brand new single ‘Alygatyr’ online with a visualiser.
That guitar-driven sound has far from gone away, but there is an updated edge to it, with fans noting the strong electronic influences that we haven’t seen much of in previous albums. ‘Alygatyr’ marks their first new material since 2017’s UK number one For Crying Out Loud.
Kasabian premiered the song at a homecoming show in Leicester this week, with guitarist Sergio Pizzorno on lead vocals.
Meanwhile, Tom Meighan is currently working on a solo project, and shared a teaser of a new track entitled ‘Would You Mind’.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
Exposing some of the sickest songs of the iconic rock band's career.
Where does Billie place among the Bond theme greats?
On the 8th October 1980 Talking Heads released not only one of their most significant albums but also one of the most significant albums of the last...
She’s set to become the youngest to ever headline Glastonbury.