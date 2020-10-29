Tom Meighan has been dropped from Kasabian's touring and merchandise firms after he pleased guilty to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager in July.
Kasabian have dropped ex-frontman Tom Meighan from their touring and merchandise companies.
In July, the singer was sentenced to 200 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to assaulting his former fiancee Vikki Ager in April.
And after he was fired from the 'Club Foot' group, it has emerged that his bandmates - Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - have removed him from the two firms, which means he won’t earn a penny from the businesses.
In documents filed on Companies House under Poltergeist Touring Limited Liability Partnership and Silver Bullet Merchandise Limited Liability Partnership, it states that Tom "resigned" from the companies on June 30.
It was revealed before Tom's appearance in court he had left Kasabian due to "personal issues", and following his sentencing, the rest of the band slammed his "totally unacceptable" behaviour and accused him of misleading fans about his departure by not "telling everyone what he'd done".
However, the 'Fire' singer insisted he had "never knowingly" misled anyone and just wanted to let people know he was in a "good place" mentally.
He said: "With regards my statement on Monday, I only wanted to assure everyone that I was in a good place mentally, compared to where I had been.
"At which point, I wasn't able to acknowledge the pending case. I would never knowingly mislead fans and appreciate them greatly."
Tom also issued an apology and revealed he had been to rehab to get help for his alcoholism.
He said in a statement: "I would like to make a statement about recent events and publicly apologise to my partner Vikki, my bandmates, my friends, family and fans.
"I am very sorry and deeply regret my recent behaviour. In no way am I trying to condone my actions or make excuses. I am completely to blame and accept all responsibility.
"I have struggled for many years with alcohol addiction. The incident in April was a wake-up call for me, for who I was, and what I was becoming.
"I was spiralling out of control. My mental health was becoming more and more unstable and I was at breaking point."
The 39-year-old singer also revealed he was diagnosed with ADHD.
Since returning to his musical ventures in 2013, the former Reuben vocalist has become a valuable member of the British alt-rock scene.
Listen to Little Suspicions' debut single 'Wasting All My Time'.
Machine Gun Kelly strays into the pop-punk culture of the mid-2000s with the video for his track 'Forget Me Too' featuring Halsey and Blink-182's...
We're not really sure what we were expecting from Filipino-British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee's debut studio album Fake It Flowers, but it...
In what is probably one of the greatest internet diss tracks of all time, Larray Merritt takes aim at all the YouTube and TikTok stars who have been...
It's impossible not to feel for Justin Bieber after watching the video for his latest single 'Lonely' performed with producer Benny Blanco.
For what is possibly the best queer anthem of the year, King Princess unveils a brand new video starring an AI version of herself.
'Electric Ladyland' was released on this day (October 16th) in 1968.