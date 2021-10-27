Kasabian have released their first new song since Tom Meighan's departure.

The former frontman was let go from the band and sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work in July 2020, after pleading guilty to assaulting his now-spouse, Vikki Ager, during the incident in April that year.

And guitarist Serge Pizzorno - who went solo in 2019 and released music under the pseudonym The S.L.P. - is now performing lead singer duties on the new single, ‘ALYGATYR’.

The 'Club Foot' rockers are currently on the road and former The Music bandleader Rob Harvey - who is also a live guitarist for Mike Skinner - is part of their touring lineup.

Earlier this month, Tom revealed his first solo track since leaving Kasabian.

The 40-year-old singer described music as his "therapy" and unveiled a teaser of his upcoming song 'Would You Mind'.

He wrote on Instagram: "It’s no secret that I’ve been struggling for the last few years. Music is my therapy and I have been recording some songs that I now feel ready to share.

“This is taken from ‘Would You Mind’, that I wrote about asking for help when you need it the most but can’t find the courage to ask.

“Your support has kept me going and I can’t wait to get more music to you.”

Tom had previously admitted while he wants to get his new material out there, he'd be "terrified" of getting back on stage.

And in an open and honest blog post, titled 'Check Your Soul: Why it’s never too late', he noted he understands why losing his career has been a "consequence" of his actions while admitting he's "conflicted" about cancel culture.

He added: "If someone feels cancelled, sometimes all you end up doing is pushing their problem into the shadows. It’s just another form of bullying, because you’re not helping them or showing them how to change. I agree with consequence culture. It’s important to suffer consequences because of your actions.

"To be given the chance to look deep within yourself and learn how to make changes and to become a better person for yourself and your family has to be a good thing.

"If the consequence of what I did is that I lose my career, I accept that. My career is superficial and it has a shelf life. Breaking the stigma of domestic abuse will not happen if it continues to be treated lightly."