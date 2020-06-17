Karrueche Tran says meditation is helping her through lockdown.

The 32-year-old model has been looking after her ''mental happiness'' during the Covid-19 pandemic and cites meditation as the key to helping her to cope during quarantine.

She told US Vogue: ''I'm a big fan of meditation and making sure I take the time to focus on myself and my mental happiness. I've been setting the vibe and clearing my mind with Taylor Candle Co. 'Black Raspberry' candles, a small Black-owned candle company I recently came across and love!''

Karrueche also revealed that music has been a huge help during the pandemic.

She explained: ''I'm currently listening to this Nina Simone playlist called 'Nina & Her Revolution'. I normally love listening to different types of music based on my current activity. So I have a playlist for the car, when I'm cleaning the house, and even cooking. But lately, I haven't really been able to enjoy any other styles of music. Nina Simone's music is just so soulful and speaks volumes, especially with the current climate of what's happening in our country right now.''

Meanwhile, Karrueche recently revealed she has been avoiding social media and enjoying yoga.

She told Teen Vogue: ''I've been keeping a daily morning routine of yoga and meditation.

''Sometimes I find myself feeling anxious, overthinking about what's happening in our world so I've also been working on my breathing and mindfulness. I've been trying to stay off of my phone as much as possible. It's like second nature for me to just grab my phone and start scrolling and it has got to stop! Too much social media will fry my brain.''