Karlie Kloss says Cindy Crawford, Natalia Vodianova and Christy Turlington Burns are her role models when it comes to parenting and modelling.

The 28-year-old model is expecting her first child with husband Joshua Kushner next year and Karlie admitted she will be turning to her fellow catwalk stars for advice.

She told the WSJ Magazine: "Christy Turlington Burns has been a role model and mentor of mine. She is somebody who I feel really lucky to have to look to for guidance and advice. Her work with Every Mother Counts is one of the reasons why early on in my career I saw the opportunity to make the most of having the platform. And as a mom, I think she's just the coolest.

"Cindy Crawford is an incredible supermom as well. Natalia Vodianova, I mean, she has five kids — I still to this day don't understand how she does it. I'm really excited for all of my friends who are entering this next chapter of life at this time too, so excited for some new mom groups."

Karlie and Joshua got engaged in July 2018 and married three months later in a small ceremony in upstate New York.

She revealed in November, by sharing a video to Instagram, that she is pregnant with their first child.

And a source said: "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother."