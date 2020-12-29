Karlie Kloss likes to keep her beauty routine "simple" after 15 years of modelling.

The 28-year-old former Victoria's Secret Angel has admitted she likes to opt for natural make-up because she's been a "blank canvas" for artists to create bold looks for many years.

Asked what her routine is like, she told The Wall Street Journal newspaper: "It’s more on the simple side. I guess it’s because, my 15 years working as a model, I’ve always been the blank canvas for the artists to create these looks. I’ve always been so much more focused on taking care of myself from the inside out. At night, my routine is cleansing, toning, using a serum and then a cream and an under-the-eye cream. In the morning ... I slap on a serum and a light cream. I [like] a light concealer, I like to fill in the brow with an eyebrow pencil. Maybe a little bit of cream blush and a lip liner and then that’s it."

Karlie is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Joshua Kushner and revealed that she looks up to "supermodel moms" Christy Turlington Burns, Cindy Crawford and Natalia Vodianova.

She said: "Where to begin? Christy Turlington [Burns] has been a role model and mentor of mine. She is somebody who I feel really lucky to have to look to for guidance and advice. Her work with Every Mother Counts is one of the reasons why early on in my career I realised the opportunity to make the most of having the platform. And as a mom, I think she’s just the coolest. Cindy Crawford is an incredible supermom as well. Natalia Vodianova, I mean, she has five kids. I still to this day don’t understand how she does it. I’m really excited for all of my friends who are entering this next chapter of life at this time too, so excited for some new mom groups."