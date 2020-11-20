Karlie Kloss prepares herself for a photo shoot by exercising.

The 28-year-old model - who has just co-designed her first-ever Adidas collection - has opened up about how sport has played a pivotal role throughout her life and how she uses it to "focus" her "mind" rather than change her figure.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, she said: “Sports is such a personal part of who I am and how I live my life. Long before I was a model, this was my identity, I identified as an athlete. As a young kid, I played every sport that I could join, I was always driven to get stronger and challenge myself. It has always been such an incredible outlet for my personal growth, both mentally and physically, and so it is still a huge part of my identity. I have taken this mentality with me – now, when I am preparing for a shoot, I like to exercise, not because it helps to change my body, but because it helps to focus my mind and that is something that has been really important to me in feeling and performing to the best of my ability.”

The blonde beauty also explained that when it came to creating her own line with sports brand Adidas she wanted the pieces to be both "fashionable" and "comfortable".

She said: “I think there is a lot of proof on the Internet of paparazzi photos of me on the streets of New York in my sportswear, sometimes looking more fashionable than others.

“But it’s a big part of who I am. I am somebody that always looks for pieces that are stylish and fashionable, but also functional and comfortable.”

The former Victoria's Secret Angel added that it's important for her wardrobe to "keep up" with her hectic lifestyle.

She said: “I choose clothes that are going to make me feel confident with whatever I am walking into. Like many people, I go from one thing to the next so I want something that I can wear to a workout, but I can also feel comfortable wearing to a meeting or to lunch with friends. This has always been an important part of how I choose what to wear in the morning. Because you know what, life is busy and we need to have a wardrobe that can keep up.”