Karla Souza has given birth to a baby boy named Luka.

The 'How To Get Away with Murder' actress has confirmed the arrival of her second child with husband Marshall Trenkmann - with whom she already has two-year-old daughter Gianna - just a month after she announced her pregnancy.

Alongside a picture of her newborn son and herself, Karla addressed how it feels to have welcomed a child into the world when ''so much heaviness and injustice'' is going on amid the coronavirus pandemic and the fight for racial equality following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd.

She wrote on Instagram: ''There's so much heaviness and injustice in the world and as a mother it makes me wonder what world my children are growing up into.

''Looking into Luka's eyes and watching Gianna as a big sister brings me so much hope and commitment to being a part of the change. Welcome to the world Luka .''

Last month, the 34-year-old star showed off her huge baby bump on the app with her little girl but admitted the news wouldn't have come as a shock to those participating in her Unleashed course, an online motivational speaking programme.

Alongside two photos of herself and Gianna - who were wearing matching 'Mama Bird' and 'Little Bird' t-shirts - she wrote: ''Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy [heart emoji]

''Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I'm honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks.(sic)''

Karla later thanked fans for their kind comments.

She wrote: ''So grateful for the love everyone.''

When Karla welcomed Gianna into the world in April 2018, it came as a shock to fans as she hadn't even revealed she was pregnant.

Instead, she shared one photo on Instagram of her sitting down in a concrete tunnel with her hand placed on her baby bump, and wrote: ''So I have something to share with you guys Tengo algo que compartirles (sic)''

She then surprised them even more minutes later when she shared a snap of herself with her little one lying on her chest.

She wrote: ''God blessed us Dios nos bendijo. (sic)''

In a post on her Instagram Stories, she described the last nine months as a ''miracle'', and wrote: ''We welcome our healthy baby girl Gianna, and we couldn't feel more blessed in this moment.''