'How To Get Away with Murder' actress Karla Souza is pregnant with her second child.
Karla Souza is pregnant.
The 'How To Get Away with Murder' actress - who already has daughter Gianna, two, with husband Marshall Trenkmann - showed off her huge baby bump in a new Instagram post with her little girl but admitted the news wouldn't have come as a shock to those participating in her Unleashed course, an online motivational speaking programme.
Alongside two photos of herself and Gianna - who were wearing matching 'Mama Bird' and 'Little Bird' t-shirts - she wrote: ''Those of you who have already watched module one of #Unleashed already know this, but building this course has also coincided with my pregnancy [heart emoji]
''Opening up in such a deep way while creating life has been such a gift and I'm honored to continue sharing, growing, and UNLEASHING with you all over the course of the next four weeks.(sic)''
The 34-year-old star later thanked fans for their kind comments.
She wrote: ''So grateful for the love everyone.''
When Karla welcomed Gianna into the world in April 2018, it came as a shock to fans as she hadn't even revealed she was pregnant.
Instead, she shared one photo on Instagram of her sitting down in a concrete tunnel with her hand placed on her baby bump, and wrote: ''So I have something to share with you guys Tengo algo que compartirles (sic)''
With fans left in shock that she was pregnant, she surprised them even more minutes later when she shared a snap of herself with her little one lying on her chest.
She wrote: ''God blessed us Dios nos bendijo. (sic)''
In a post on her Instagram Stories, she described the last nine months as a ''miracle'', and wrote: ''We welcome our healthy baby girl Gianna, and we couldn't feel more blessed in this moment.''
