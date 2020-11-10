Karl Lagerfeld has announced an underwear line.

The iconic designer brand is set to release a collection for men and women on November 13, which will be sold exclusively on Karl.com and German site Zalando, before hitting stores in January.

Each piece is made with premium cottons and luxurious blends.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, commented: “As our brand continues to innovate its dynamic collections, we are excited to launch this high-potential category.

“With underwear, we can further share Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic aesthetic in a fresh new way — and connect with new customers.”

The line includes both casual sports bras and sexy lacy lingerie, adorned with Karl Lagerfeld branding.

As well as bras and sweatpants, there are mix-and-match sets, including shirts, camisoles and a robe.

As for the men's collection, as well as boxers, briefs and trunks in white, black and grey, there's also pyjamas, T-shirts, sweatpants and robes.

Hun Kim, design director of Karl Lagerfeld, added: “No matter the day or the occasion, every outfit begins with undergarments.

“Whether kept hidden beneath or worn as a visible element in an ensemble, these pieces have the ability to pull together an entire look.”

The underwear line is set to arrive almost a month after the Karl Lagerfeld loungewear collection was launched on October 19.

Meanwhile, in September it was announced that the brand’s late founder Karl Lagerfeld will be replaced by Kim Jones at Fendi.

The 47-year-old designer is now responsible for the brand's haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur collections for women.

Jones will also retain his position at Dior Men's, having taken on that role in June 2018.

Fendi's chief executive, Serge Brunschwig, hailed the appointment, describing Jones as "one of the most talented and relevant designers of today".

The London-born fashion designer is also looking forward to the challenge of his new role.

He recently said: "Working across two such prestigious houses is a true honour as a designer and to be able to join the house of Fendi as well as continuing my work at Dior Men's is a huge privilege."