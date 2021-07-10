Karen Gillan jumped at the chance to join 'Gunpowder Milkshake' after reading the script.
The 33-year-old actress was initially drawn to the action movie by its unusual title, and she was desperate to commit to the project after reading the script for the first time.
She said: "Just the title caught my attention, because, like, that’s a cool title!"
The former 'Doctor Who' star admitted that her attitude towards the project changed when she started reading the script.
She told Variety: "That’s when I ran to my agents. I was like, ‘You have to get me in this film.’ It’s just like nothing I’ve ever read before.
"The audience won’t know whether to laugh or cry. They won’t know what to do, but they will know they’ve never seen anything like this before. That’s so cool and ballsy."
Karen previously starred in 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', a sequel to the 1995 hit 'Jumanji', and she's admitted that she initially wondered whether the idea was a mistake.
She explained: "My initial reaction when I heard they were remaking 'Jumanji' (was), 'Why would you do that to 'Jumanji'? What are you going to do with one of my favourite childhood movies? Don't ruin my childhood!"
Despite her doubts, Karen changed her mind after reading the script.
The actress - who now lives in the US after first making her name on British TV - said: "Then I read the script, and that changed everything because I knew they'd done something inventive and original while still honouring the original. It was kind of the perfect blend."
