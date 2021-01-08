Karen Gillan "paints" on her freckles.

The 33-year-old actress adds extra beauty spots onto her skin using a graphic design pen as she finds them "anti-ageing".

Speaking in a video for British Vogue, she said: "This is my freckle pen, but what this really is is a graphic design pen. Basically, I use this to paint on freckles because I love freckles so much and weirdly I don't have as many as other ginger people naturally have. I find them to be so cute and actually so anti-ageing.

"What I do is I kind of lightly dot all over the areas where I do naturally have freckles but they're more faint and then I also like to do some on the forehead. Then I sort of dab them in a little bit to make them into your base."

Karen loves to play with make-up as she finds it similar to "painting a picture" on her face.

After talking through her skincare routine, she said: "Now that my skin is prepared I can start to do my make-up, which is something I love to do. I really love make-up. I feel like I'm painting a picture or something."

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star also admitted to taking skincare samples from the airport as she is trying to treat her skin with the best products to maintain a healthy glow.

She added: "I'm trying to be more gentle with my skin rather than be furious. You only get one set of skin in your life and so, therefore, you should just treat yourself or swipe some samples from the airport or something."

Meanwhile, Karen recently bought a VHS player to revisit her childhood by delving into home videos from her youth.

She wrote on Instagram: "I've just purchased an old-school VHS player and found all my childhood videos. Get ready for some content gold."