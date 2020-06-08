'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' star Karen Gillan hopes her intergalactic warrior alter ego Nebula can ''rebuild'' in the upcoming movie.
The 32-year-old actress has played the intergalactic warrior in four MCU movies and her latest appearance in 'Avengers: Endgame' saw her abusive father Thanos die.
Speaking on a panel for the virtual GalaxyCon Live, Gillan said: ''She's [Nebula] someone who's dealt with abuse from her father from such a young age ... In 'Avengers', she had to face the source of her abuse and then actually watch him get eliminated from her life.''
Gillan added that ''future Nebula in the sense of what she's going to be like now that that source of abuse has gone out of her life, how's she going to build herself back up ... I'm interested to maybe try and take her to a place now where she starts to rebuild her life.''
The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star's hints about the future of the character come after she insisted Nebula's journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is ''far from over''.
She said: ''I don't feel like her story is over at all. If anything, I feel like her story might just be beginning. We found her in a really broken, vulnerable place and over the course of the movies, she's had to face the source of all her abuse.
''She's just had this huge, cathartic experience and the source of the abuse has been eliminated, so what happens next? That's something that I think is incredibly interesting. The healing can start but that's not going to be easy and it's not going to be immediate either.''
Meanwhile, the former 'Doctor Who' star has previously spoken about the possibility of directing a Marvel film, after helming 2018 movie 'The Party's Just Beginning', however, she has a clear idea about what sort of movie she wants to make.
Asked if she'd still consider making a Marvel movie, she replied ''I'm not sure. It depends. Really, it would have to be the right project. I love those movies so much but I won't directing something unless I feel like the only person who can tell the story in the way I tell it.
''I look at a lot of scripts and think, 'This doesn't need me. It might need someone but it's not me.' What happens is I don't agree to direct a lot of stuff unless I feel incredibly valuable to it.''
