Karen Gillan has hailed 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' James Gunn's "strongest work yet".

The 33-year-old actress plays intergalactic warrior Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and admitted she and writer Pom Klementieff "cried and laughed" at the "brilliant" script.

She told Collider: “I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis.

“We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant.

“It’s brilliant and it’s emotional and it’s funny and it’s all of those things that you want.”

Karen previously said she hopes her alter ego gets to "rebuild her life" in the third instalment.

During her latest appearance in 'Avengers: Endgame', Nebula's abusive father Thanos died.

Karen said: "She's [Nebula] someone who's dealt with abuse from her father from such a young age ... In 'Avengers', she had to face the source of her abuse and then actually watch him get eliminated from her life."

While she added that "future Nebula in the sense of what she's going to be like now that that source of abuse has gone out of her life, how's she going to build herself back up ... I'm interested to maybe try and take her to a place now where she starts to rebuild her life."

The 'Jumanji: The Next Level' star's hints about the future of the character came after she insisted Nebula's journey in the MCU is "far from over".

She said: "I don't feel like her story is over at all. If anything, I feel like her story might just be beginning. We found her in a really broken, vulnerable place and over the course of the movies, she's had to face the source of all her abuse.

"She's just had this huge, cathartic experience and the source of the abuse has been eliminated, so what happens next? That's something that I think is incredibly interesting. The healing can start but that's not going to be easy and it's not going to be immediate either."