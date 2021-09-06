To coincide with the release of his 10th studio album, 'Donda', Kanye West has also premiered a video for 'Come To Life', one of the 27 tracks that make up the new record. As you might expect from Ye his new album is, once again, littered with religious references and biblical titles. There's 'Lord I Need You', two parts of 'Jesus Lord' as well as 'God Breathed', 'Praise God' and 'Heaven and Hell'.
Here on 'Come To Life' Kanye opens the song with the words - "My soul cries out Hallelujah and I thank God for saving me, I thank God for..." before he goes on to sing about change, acceptance and freedom as he closes out what is ostensibly a piano ballad with the line - "This is not about me, God is still alive, so I'm free, Floatin' on a silver lining."
Whilst not focusing on his new record Ye is still finding time to maintain the ongoing ill mannered exchanges with fellow global superstar rapper Drake. West recently peppered Drake's home town of Toronto with billboards advertising the imminent arrival of 'Donda' and also, fleetingly, posted up the Canadian's home address on Instagram. In return Drake, who himself has just released his own new album - 'Certified Lover Boy', leaked an unreleased Kanye West track, 'Life Of The Party' featuring OutKast's Andre 3000. In the song Kanye can be heard rapping the lines, "I put Virgil and Drake on the same text. And it wasn’t about the matching arc’teryx or Kid Cudi dress. Just told these grown men stop it with the funny s**t. I might hire the whole team from ACG. So don’t text me like I’m Juanita JCV" before he adds the more confrontational verse - "Told Drake don’t play with me on GD. And he sent that message to everybody. So if I hit you with a ‘WYD’. You better hit me with, ‘Yes sir, I’m writing everything you need’. I told you I was gonna take the summer back. So any of the cap, won’t take none of that. Where my muthaf***in’ red hat?"
Given that Kanye seems to have thrown everything bar the kitchen sink in to his new album it is a little curious that 'Life Of The Party' didn't make the final cut. Maybe he's saving it for the deluxe edition?
