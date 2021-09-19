Artist:
Song title: 24
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

After being set alight in his previous video Kanye West is sent skyward in his latest visual for the album track - '24'. After the pyrotechnical heat of 'Come To Life' Kanye is lifted out of the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta as he heads into the clouds on his heavenly journey. 

Taking time out from his on-going spat with fellow rapper Drake, Kanye is back to concentrating on his music following the release of his 10th studio album, 'Donda'. The epic record has a staggering 27 songs and comes in at just shy of one hour and fifty minutes long. 'Donda' is undoubtedly one of the biggest album releases so far this year and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart earlier this month.  

Kanye's follow up to 'Jesus Is King', released almost two years ago, continues to visit topics of religion and faith whilst Kanye's latest video clearly incorporates these themes as well. Both 'Jesus Is King' and '24' are collaborations with British designer Nick Knight. 

West is seemingly weightless as he drifts ever higher into the stratosphere with heavenly light beams shining down over him as he sings, "Save me, yeah, make it alright, Bow our heads 'cause it's alright, alright, mmh, 24 hours, 24 candles, 24 hours, Yeah, yeah, Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, Throw our hands up in the sky, Yes, Lord, we put 'em high".

The repeated line that 'God's not finished' is sung with a genuine belief but also with a distressing hope, conveying an anguish inherent in some of Kanye's work. However, both he, and his millions of fans, are still remaining faithful with 'Donda' sales and streams looking likely to set new records.

