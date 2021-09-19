After being set alight in his previous video Kanye West is sent skyward in his latest visual for the album track - '24'. After the pyrotechnical heat of 'Come To Life' Kanye is lifted out of the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta as he heads into the clouds on his heavenly journey.
Taking time out from his on-going spat with fellow rapper Drake, Kanye is back to concentrating on his music following the release of his 10th studio album, 'Donda'. The epic record has a staggering 27 songs and comes in at just shy of one hour and fifty minutes long. 'Donda' is undoubtedly one of the biggest album releases so far this year and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart earlier this month.
Kanye's follow up to 'Jesus Is King', released almost two years ago, continues to visit topics of religion and faith whilst Kanye's latest video clearly incorporates these themes as well. Both 'Jesus Is King' and '24' are collaborations with British designer Nick Knight.
West is seemingly weightless as he drifts ever higher into the stratosphere with heavenly light beams shining down over him as he sings, "Save me, yeah, make it alright, Bow our heads 'cause it's alright, alright, mmh, 24 hours, 24 candles, 24 hours, Yeah, yeah, Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, Throw our hands up in the sky, Yes, Lord, we put 'em high".
The repeated line that 'God's not finished' is sung with a genuine belief but also with a distressing hope, conveying an anguish inherent in some of Kanye's work. However, both he, and his millions of fans, are still remaining faithful with 'Donda' sales and streams looking likely to set new records.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
From Halsey to Foo Fighters, these tracks tell a parent’s story with raw honesty.
The baby on Nirvana’s Nevermind album is suing for sexual exploitation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...