Kanye West is working on a direct follow-up to 'DONDA'.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker only released his 10th studio album a few months ago, but he's said to be back in the studio crafting his new "masterpiece", which is to serve as a sequel to his recent release, which was named in honour of his late mother.

Steven Victor, who worked with Kanye as COO of his label Good Music, told Complex in an email: "Ye has started working on his new masterpiece 'DONDA 2'."

The executive's message came a few days after footage emerged of Kanye in the studio with fellow rapper Scarface, and he's also previously believed to have been working with Post Malone and Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold.

Video footage shared by DJ Akademiks in September showed the 44-year-old rapper and the 'Circles' hitmaker together, with Post singing Fleet Foxes' 'The Shrine/ An Argument'.

Over on his Instagram Story, Robin also shared a selfie with 'Hollywood's Bleeding' star Post.

The latter has made no secret of his love of Fleet Foxes.

In 2015, he tweeted: “if you don’t like flee foxes then f*** you ... fleet foxes is the only group that i love every single song of.(sic)"”

What's more, Robin revealed he very nearly appeared on their 2020 LP 'Shore'

Speaking about Post, he said: “He came by the studio for one day while we were working in LA and listened to stuff and was super supportive. We didn’t get together in time because I wanted to get the album out quickly, but I did ask him to be on it. He was down but we just didn’t end up having time.

“He’s a super sweet guy, he’s a real gentleman, and he’s probably the best melody writer in the business right now. I think. And by some glitch in the Matrix we have a casual friendship.”

Kanye and Post previously paired up on the former's track 'Fade' from 2016's ‘The Life Of Pablo’, along with Ty Dolla $ign.