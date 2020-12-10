Kanye West, Sarah Harding and Grimes were among the most-Googled artists of 2020 in the UK.
Kanye West has been named the most-Googled artist of 2020.
The search engine has compiled a list of the top 10 most-searched for music stars in the UK, and the controversial rapper - who is married to reality star Kim Kardashian West - came out on top, no thanks to his bid to become President of the United States and his rants on Twitter.
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding, who revealed her terminal breast cancer diagnosis in August, came in second place.
Tenor Russell Watson came next after his stint of 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, followed by rapper and star of Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen’, Bugzy Malone, who was hospitalised after a quad bike crash in March.
Following the birth of her child, X Æ A-XII, with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, experimental pop artist Grimes placed fifth.
Welsh singer Duffy also made the list after she revealed earlier this year that she'd previously been drugged, kidnapped and raped.
Sarah’s Girls Aloud bandmate Nicola Roberts also made the top 10 after her stint on ‘The Masked Singer UK’ as Queen Bee and pop star Hrvy is in 10th place amid his stint on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
Kirstin Wright, a Google Trends expert, said: “The 2020 Year in Search lists not only reveal the most popular trends from the past 12 months, but also give insight into the biggest events in the news, politics, sports, entertainment and popular lockdown trends. As people continue to look for information in new and different ways, Google Search keeps evolving to make the world’s information accessible and useful to all.”
Google's Top 10 Most-Searched artists in the UK:
1. Kanye West
2. Sarah Harding
3. Russell Watson
4. Bugzy Malone
5. Grimes
6. Duffy
8. Wiley
9. Nicola Roberts
10. Hrvy
