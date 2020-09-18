Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back.

Kanye West has vowed to help Taylor Swift buy her masters back after her very public feud with Scooter Braun.
The 'Shake It Off' singer has been embroiled in a very public feud with her former record label boss Scott Borchetta when he sold Big Machine records to Scooter Braun - whom Taylor has accused of bullying her - and with it handed Scooter her back catalogue of master recordings, which he now has the rights to, and now Kanye has offered to help her get them back.
He wrote on Twitter: ''I'M GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT GETS HER MASTERS BACK.
''SCOOTER IS A CLOSE FAMILY FRIEND (sic)''
Kanye and Taylor famously fell out in 2009 when the 'Stronger' rapper interrupted the 'London Boy' singer's acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) to claim Beyonce should have won the Best Female Video honour instead, but they later reconciled their differences.
However, things turned sour again after Kanye ''sweetly'' asked Taylor to present an award to him at the 2015 VMAs - only to tell a very different story on stage.
And then according to the 'Me!' singer, Kanye quickly apologised and they then had their notorious phone call about his song 'Famous' - in which he raps ''I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b**** famous'' - and she felt like their friendship was back on track. However, after the song was released and Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, subsequently insisted Taylor had approved the lyric, the singer decided she was ''done'' with Kanye.
She said of their long time feud: ''Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn't just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song - it was kind of a chain reaction of things.''
