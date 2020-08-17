Kanye West wants to create the Christian version of Tik Tok.
Kanye West wants to create the Christian version of Tik Tok.
The 'I Love It' hitmaker has a ''vision'' to work alongside the social media platform on a special ''Christian monitored'' version of the app, which would be ''safe for young children and the world''.
He wrote in a series of tweets: ''A VISION JUST CAME TO ME ... JESUS TOK ... I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY ... WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD ... IN JESUS NAME ... AMEN (sic)''
Kanye is also currently running for President and he has recently published his 10-point presidential platform and website ahead of the upcoming 2020 election in November.
Kanye's platform - which details the formal set of principal goals he hopes to achieve if he wins the election - can be found at kanye2020.country, and features points including his desire to bring prayer back to classrooms, reform the police, seek racial justice in the courts, and promote ''creativity and the arts''. The 'Bound 2' hitmaker also hopes to ''restore the sound national economy'' as well as reduce student loan debt, restructure the education system, and prioritise renewable energy resources.
Kanye punctuated each of the points on his website with a quote from the Bible. The website also allows visitors to donate between $20 and $1000 to his political party, as well as sign up with their email address and phone number to show their support for his campaign.
Kanye hosted his first presidential campaign rally in South Carolina last month, where he broke down in tears as he spoke about his thoughts on abortion, and admitted he and his wife Kim Kardashian West had considered terminating her first pregnancy.
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...