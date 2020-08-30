Kanye West is keen to purchase another ranch in Wyoming.
The 'Bound 2' rapper is reportedly interested in purchasing the Double Doc Ranch in Cody, Wyoming after visiting it the other day.
The ranch, which operates as a horse breeding and training facility, is already home to three horses owned by the Kardashian-West family, TMZ reports.
Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West previously revealed he wants to move to Wyoming but her law studies mean they can't just yet. Kim must remain a resident of California so she can sit the state bar exam there in 2024.
She said at the time: ''I know that my husband wants to move to Wyoming, but I love California. Honestly, the sky, the air, everything is different in Wyoming. I love it. It's a happy place for me, and my sisters, we all want to get a ranch there. We just did a cattle drive down there. It's been amazing.''
Kanye has been spending more time in Wyoming as of late and Kim previously confessed Wyoming is the ''prettiest place'' she's ever seen.
The 38-year-old reality star said: ''We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place. My husband did just buy a ranch there, and his dream and his vision is to move there. I love LA, so I envision summers, I envision some weekends. But yeah, we love it. It's, like, the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we've had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.''
When asked where she wants to be in a decade's time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles.''
