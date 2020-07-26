Kanye West visited a hospital near his Wyoming ranch.
The 'Stronger' star - who recently apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian West for discussing their personal issues in public - was seen entering a hospital in Cody via the emergency department door on Saturday (25.07.20), where he stayed for around 10 minutes before he then left and returned to his ranch.
Earlier, Kanye apologised to his spouse for discussing their personal issues in public as he admitted he regretted ''going public with something that was a private matter''.
Kanye - who posted the message hours after he was visited on his ranch by Justin Bieber - wrote: ''I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)''
Kanye did not explain which comments he was specifically apologising for, but he's recently made a string of allegations about various high-profile people in his life, and even claimed he wanted to divorce Kim, 39, after she met rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.
Kanye wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''
Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018. And although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he said Kim was ''out of line''.
He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)''
