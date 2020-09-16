Kanye West has shared a bizarre video of himself urinating on his Grammys.

The 'Bound 2' rapper recently hit out at Universal Music and accused the record label of preventing him from buying his own masters, but he has now gone one step further and took to Twitter to share bizarre footage of him throwing his award in the toilet and then appearing to urinate on it.

The video was captioned: ''Trust me ... I WONT STOP (sic)''

In his previous Twitter rant, Kanye slammed Universal Music and claimed the company won't tell him how much it would cost to purchase the recordings, and suggested the label was being racist as he tweeted ''Black masters matter''.

He wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday (16.09.20): ''UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD TO BUY THEM ... Everyone please cover me in prayer ...

''I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM ... BLACK MASTERS MATTER (sic)''

And in earlier tweets, the rapper seemingly suggested musicians have become ''comfortable with not having what they deserve''.

He wrote: ''We've gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve ... they allow us to have a little money from touring get some gold chains some alcohol some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos ...

''But we don't own our masters ... We our supporting other people's kids ... we could spend our whole life in the music industry but our kids gotta go work for another company when they grow up (sic)''