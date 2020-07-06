Kanye West has filed to trademark the phrase ''West Day Ever'', for the use on more than 100 different types of apparel.
The 43-year-old rapper and fashion mogul has put in a request to protect the new catchphrase for use on more than 100 different types of apparel, including t-shirts, hoodies, tracksuits, bomber jackets, turtlenecks, jumpsuits, g-strings, beanies, blazers, infant wear, and footwear.
According to TMZ, Kanye filed the trademark documents on June 26, which was the same day he used the slogan whilst announcing his 10-year brand deal with Gap, with whom he will launch a new line called Yeezy Gap.
Kanye tweeted: ''YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER.''
Whilst Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, wrote on Twitter: ''If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! #WestDayEver (sic).''
The 'Heartless' rapper has since used the hashtag to promote the release of a shoe and new music.
And its thought the slogan could become part of his presidential campaign, after he announced over the weekend he plans on running in the US presidential election in November.
He tweeted: ''We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [US flag emoji]! #2020VISION (sic)''
However, it remains unclear whether Kanye seriously intends to run for political office in November, because as of the time of writing, Kanye is yet to file the correct paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to register as a candidate.
