Kanye West will hold his first presidential rally in South Carolina on Sunday (19.07.20).

The 43-year-old rapper is set to hold his first rally since announcing his plans to run for president of the United States in the upcoming 2020 election in November, which is set to take place in South Carolina later today.

According to reports, attendees to the rally - which will be held at the Exquis Event Center in Charleston - are required to wear face masks and must observe social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The rally comes after the 'Famous' hitmaker asked his fans on Saturday (18.07.20) to get him on the ballot in South Carolina, adding a list of eight venues and a link to his political website, kanye2020.country.

He tweeted: ''Hi guys please sign up to put me on the ballot in South Carolina at any of these locations. You can also sign up at the website.''

This week, Kanye filed his first document with the Federal Elections Commission to officially get throw his hat into the ring for the election, which will see him fight it out against current president Donald Trump, and Democrat nominee Joe Biden.

The Yeezy founder filed his FEC, Form 1, State of Organisation, which is his declaration that the Kanye committee will serve as the ''Principal Campaign Committee'' with the star himself as the candidate.

Kanye listed his political party as BDY, which follows his previous announcement that he would run under his newly founded Birthday Party.

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, the Yeezy founder said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''

Kanye's running mate is said to be a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''