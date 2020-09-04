Kanye West has thanked departing Adidas boss Jon Wexler for ''changing the game'' with their Yeezy footwear line.

The 43-year-old rapper signed a deal with the sportswear company back in 2013 that expanded gave the world his Yeezy sneakers, but after two decades with the company Wexler announced he was leaving to pursue other interests.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker has taken to Twitter for transforming his life with the collaboration which has helped Kanye became a billionaire.

He posted: ''Godspeed to my brother Jon Wexler. This man changed the game with our Adidas deal and helped to bring Adidas to a 62 billion dollar market cap and made me a multi billionaire. Thank you Jon. You changed my life.''

News of Wexler's departure as Yeezy general manager was broken to Adidas employees in an email to staff which read: ''We regret to inform you that Jon Wexler, VP GM of Yeezy, has decided to leave Adidas to pursue interests outside the company, effective August 31.

''Jon, also known by many as 'Wex,' joined Adidas in 2000 and quickly developed through a number of positions in Brand Communications and EIM. Most recently he successfully led the Yeezy BU. Over the last two decades, Wex has made significant contributions to the Adidas brand through establishing partnerships with creators such as Kanye West, Pharrell and Beyonce, to name a few.''

Wexler later confirmed the news himself in an Instagram post, that read: ''My (combined) 18 years at /// have been the heart of my career.

''As my role at adidas evolved, I tried to help the brand grow via innovative partnerships and transformative collaborations with the world's most prolific creatives.

''From the people who gave me my first opportunity here, to all of the incredible people I've had the pleasure of working with along the way, there are too many of you to thank - but know that I am deeply grateful for every one of you. I leave the brand with nothing but for adidas and the entire extended adidas family.

''Very excited for what the next chapter will bring! (sic)''

It has now been announced that Wexler is joining Canadian-based e-commerce company Shopify as Vice President of its creator and influencer program, effective from September 14.

Discussing his new role, Wexler said: ''I'm a longtime admirer of Shopify, and I strongly believe in its mission to level the playing field for entrepreneurs.

''Joining Shopify to build and lead their creator and influencer program, I'll have a unique opportunity to help makers and artists of all sizes and scopes build connections with their customers. That's incredibly special.''