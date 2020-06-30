Kanye West will release a video for his new song 'Wash Us in the Blood' on Tuesday (30.06.20).

The 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter to tease a video accompaniment for the tune - which will feature on his 10th studio album 'God's Country' - will arrive at 10am EDT (3pm BST), after he collaborated with Arthur Jafa on the footage.

He wrote: ''WASH US IN THE BLOOD COVER BY ARTHUR JAFA

http://SHOP.KANYEWEST.COM

VIDEO TOMORROW 10 AM EDT

#WESTDAYEVER (sic)''

Revealing a short clip from the song, he added: ''KANYE WEST

ARTHUR JAFA

''PROJECT 02

WASH US IN THE BLOOD

FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY

TODAY

STILL #WESTDAYEVER (sic)''

Last month, Arthur revealed Kanye was to release new material.

Speaking about the music video, he said: ''It's from his new record, it's called 'God's Country' and this will be like the first single, I guess.

''I don't know if I'm supposed to not be announcing it. I may just be spilling the beans. It's on the new record that's forthcoming.

''I don't know when the album's coming but the single I think may be sometime next week - maybe, it's not definite.''

It comes after Kanye previously confessed that missing out on award nominations ''partially led [him] to alcoholism''.

He said: ''It's good that we found out about all of those awards shows that partially led me to alcoholism. Whistle been blown, you know?

''Imagine 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' and 'Watch the Throne' [being eligible] the same year and neither of them being nominated for Album of the Year.

''Imagine doing 'The Life of Pablo' and driving down the road and never hearing none of those songs on the radio and your wife and your daughter are in the car.''