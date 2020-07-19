Award-winning rap star Kanye West has teased the launch of his new album.
The outspoken star announced via the micro-blogging platform that his next record - which he revealed was titled 'DONDA', after his late mother Donda West - was set to be release on July 24.
The tweet also revealed a track list for the album, confirming it's set to feature the single 'Wash Us In The Blood'.
However, the 43-year-old rapper - who has more than 29 million followers on Twitter - has since deleted the message and has offered no further details on the album.
Kanye has also announced he will be holding the first event of his Presidential campaign in South Carolina on Sunday (19.07.20).
The rap star has confirmed the event will be staged at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston and is for ''registered guests only''.
In order to attend the event, supporters need to sign up via http://kanye2020.country.
The award-winning star announced he is running to become the next US president earlier this month.
He said on Twitter: ''We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [US flag emoji]! #2020VISION (sic)''
Kanye's ambition quickly received the backing of tech billionaire Elon Musk.
In response to Kanye's post, he wrote: ''You have my full support!''
And the music star's wife, Kim Kardashian West, also came out in support of his plan, retweeting his post with an emoji depicting the American flag.
