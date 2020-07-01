Kanye West splashed out on enough flowers to turn Kim Kardashian West's bathroom into an 'enchanted forest'.
Kanye West turned Kim Kardashian West's bathroom into an ''enchanted forest''.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was delighted with her husband's romantic gesture, showing off the results of his floral gift on her Instagram story.
Kim, 39, pointed her camera at the rectangular, stone bathtub in the middle of the room, which had pots of dozens of different flowers circling around the tub, with taller plants inside the basin.
She gushed: ''It's so beautiful, and so visually pretty and so sweet of my husband.''
The 43-year-old rapper's gesture was likely to congratulate his wife - with whom he has children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 13-month-old Psalm - on becoming a billionaire after she sold a 20% stake in her KKW Beauty brand to Coty for $200 million.
The 'All Day' hitmaker had previously taken to Twitter to express his pride in his wife.
He wrote: ''I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire
''You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family
''So blessed this is still life
''So I made you this still life
''We love you so much (sic)''
Attached to his tweet, he shared a picture of an unusual fruit and flower arrangement, which included a cherry tomato, and a pepper.
Kim previously explained the deal with Coty would help with the global expansion of her brand.
She said: ''This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.''
