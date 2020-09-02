Kanye West spent $50 million on his Sunday Service shows last year.
The 'Bound 2' rapper and his team regularly fly across the United States for his special prayer series and he has revealed he has racked up the huge sum in promoting and executing his church services.
He said: ''I spent every dime that I have for marketing from Yeezy on Sunday Service. Every dollar I had. I spent $50 million last year on Sunday Service if you add up the operas, if you add up the flights. It was 120 people going to Jamaica. The Yeezys, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested it in the church. I invested in spreading gospel.''
And the 43-year-old rapper also has plans to hire paparazzi.
Speaking on Nick Cannon's 'Cannon's Class' podcast, he continued: ''It has always been an idea of mine. I'll hop in the car with a paparazzi; I hire paparazzi. I know business is down 'cause of COVID, I am hiring. I'll buy all the paparazzi companies. I wanna pick the exact photos.''
Meanwhile, Kanye West - who is currently running for President - recently revealed he wants to create the Christian version of Tik Tok and has a ''vision'' to work alongside the platform on a special ''Christian monitored'' version of the app, which would be ''safe for young children and the world''.
He wrote in a series of tweets: ''A VISION JUST CAME TO ME ... JESUS TOK ... I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY ...
''WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD ... IN JESUS NAME ... AMEN (sic)''
