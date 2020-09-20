Rap icon Kanye West has revealed he wants to bring the music industry ''into the 21st century''.
Kanye West has called on the music industry to enter ''the 21st century''.
The 43-year-old rap star has bemoaned the state of the industry on Twitter, calling for greater transparency and freedom for artists.
Kanye wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''WE'RE GOING TO MOVE THE ENTIRE MUSIC INDUSTRY INTO THE 21ST CENTURY
''WE'RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR Drake'S DEALS [laughing emoji] JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE (sic)''
Kanye also claimed that streaming platforms will continue to grow in the coming years.
He tweeted: ''Two years ago we had 50 million people subscribed to music streaming services around the world. Today we have 400 million. 8 x growth. By the end of this year we will have 460 million. By the end of the decade we'll have 2 billion as projected by J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs etc. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Kanye was recently forced by Twitter to remove a post featuring the phone number of Randall Lane, Forbes' Chief Content Officer.
The rapper also slammed Universal Music, saying the record label wouldn't tell him how much his masters would cost to purchase.
He wrote in a series of tweets: ''UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD TO BUY THEM ... Everyone please cover me in prayer ...
''I AM ONE OF THE MOST FAMOUS PEOPLE ON THE PLANET AND UNIVERSAL WONT TELL ME WHAT MY MASTERS COST BECAUSE THEY KNOW I CAN AFFORD THEM ... BLACK MASTERS MATTER (sic)''
