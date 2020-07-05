Chart-topping rap star Kanye West has revealed via social media he is running for US president.
Kanye West has announced he is running for US president.
The 43-year-old rap star has revealed via Twitter that he has aspirations of one day becoming the American president, suggesting he intends to enter the 2020 election.
Kanye - who has almost 30 million followers on the micro-blogging platform - wrote: ''We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States [US flag emoji]! #2020VISION (sic)''
Kanye's ambition has already received the backing of tech billionaire Elon Musk.
In response to Kanye's post, he wrote: ''You have my full support!''
Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, has also come out in support of her husband's plan, retweeting his post with an emoji depicting the American flag.
However, it remains unclear whether Kanye seriously intends to run for political office in November.
The chart-topping rapper has also previously voiced his support for current president Donald Trump.
Kanye tweeted: ''You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. (sic)''
The president replied on Twitter: ''Thank you Kanye, very cool!''
Meanwhile, Kim previously dismissed critics of her husband, saying he's ''years ahead of his time''.
In 2018, she wrote: ''Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time (sic)''
