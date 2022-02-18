Kanye West has said his upcoming album 'Donda 2'will not be available to stream.

The 44-year-old rap star is set to release the follow up to his 2020 chart topper on Tuesday (22.02.2022) but it will not appear on the likes of Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, or YouTube and will instead only be featured on his own the Stem music device, which retails for $200.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes."

The 'Stronger' hitmaker went on to assert that it it is time to "free music" from an "oppressive system" as he urged fans to order the music device allows users to customise songs by splitting them into 'stems.'

He added: "It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

It comes as Kanye - who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - has been having a public spat with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, the latest of which saw him taking a swipe at Kim's current boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kanye - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with Kim - called 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete, 28, after he had performed a satirical sketch which took aim at the rapper.

He wrote: "HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME? (sic)"

In a follow-up post, Kanye also insisted his comments didn't amount to

harassment.

He wrote online: "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him."

Kanye added: "This is not harassment This is payback. (sic)"