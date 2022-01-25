Kanye West's follow-up album to 'Donda' is coming "sooner than you think."
Kanye West's new album 'DONDA 2' is set to be released earlier than expected.
The 44-year-old rapper - who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 - released the chart-topping album 'DONDA' late last year and the follow-up will be released "sooner than you think", along with the upcoming record by Kanye's fellow rapper Pusha T.
Steven Victor, head of A&R at Def Jam Recordings said: "The Pusha album is coming sooner than you think. And we’re dropping back to back to back. You know when the President comes to town and they have the procession and all that, and the trucks, and it feels never-ending? That’s how we’re coming this year. Tonight, we’re leaving here and going to the studio. We’re working on 'Donda 2 'and we’re putting the finishing touches on Pusha’s album. ['Donda 2'] coming sooner than you think too. The procession is starting and it’s not stopping."
The music mogul - who is also collaborating with fashion designer NIGO who makes his musical comeback after two decades with an album featuring the likes of Ye, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams - went on to explain the importance of "listening" to his clients.
He told Complex: " I think that you have to really just listen to all of the artists. Because there are so many artists on the project, everyone is coming together for NIGO, so I think you have to take everyone’s opinions into consideration and make sure that it all lines up. It’s like a painting, so everything has to be perfect. You have to consider everyone’s opinions and add that as an ingredient. Once everyone’s perspective is being heard, we can come together to make sure it works."
