Kanye West's album 'Donda' is to be released on August 9.

The hotly-anticipated album has been listed on Apple Music as available to be pre-ordered now, with a release date scheduled for just two days time on Monday (09.08.21).

Not much is known about Kanye's album but it will have 24 tracks and features collaborations from the likes of Jay Z, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Playboi Carti and the late Pop Smoke.

However, fans don't hold out much hope that the LP will actually be released that day as it had an initial release date of July 24, 2020, but was pushed back time and time again.

Kanye was very close to his mother Donda, who inspired his album name, before she passed away over a decade ago at the age of just 53 and, although he has accepted she's not here in person anymore, he's convinced she's still supporting him through the highs and lows of life in spirit.

He said: "You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us."

However, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his four children - North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two - grow up and play.

He explained: "This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys."

Kanye will do anything to help him feel closer to his mother, so much so that he even toyed with the idea of moving to back to his native Chicago to feel connected to her.

However, his then-wife Kim didn't think they need to up sticks and move to Illinois because she's convinced Donda and her own father Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, are watching over them in Los Angeles in the shape of two black birds.

She said: "Kanye and I always reference birds. We seem to see a lot of black crows. Yesterday Kanye took a picture of the two black crows that are always at our house and always together. We always say that they are our parents hanging out together at our house."