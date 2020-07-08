Kanye West will run for US president under the Birthday Party, which he has founded along with his running mate, Wyoming preacher Michelle Tidball.
The 'Heartless' rapper recently announced he plans to enter the race to the White House in November this year, and has now confirmed he has registered as an independent candidate as part of a new political party he has founded named the Birthday Party.
When asked why he chose the name, he said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''
According to Forbes magazine - who conducted an interview with the star - Kanye's running mate is a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''
When Kanye announced his plans to run for president, many fans were confused as the 43-year-old rapper had previously voiced his support for current president Donald Trump, who will be campaigning for a second term this year.
But Kanye has now revealed he no longer supports the controversial figurehead.
Speaking about Trump, he said: ''It looks like one big mess to me. I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.''
And the Yeezy founder also said he will no longer be wearing the ''Make America Great Again'' cap that was synonymous with Trump's 2016 election campaign, as he claims he only wore it to ''protest'' against the idea that all Black people should be voting against Trump.
He explained: ''One of the main reasons I wore the red hat as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community. Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby.''
Whilst Kanye is running for president this year, he has said the leadership is in the hands of God, who could choose to appoint him in 2024 instead.
Speaking to Forbes magazine, he said: ''Let's see if the appointing is at 2020 or if it's 2024 - because God appoints the president. If I win in 2020 then it was God's appointment. If I win in 2024 then that was God's appointment.''
