Kanye West is rumoured to be dropping a new album imminently.

According to social media star Justin Laboy, the hip-hop veteran allegedly played his first record since 2019's 'Jesus Is King' to himself and basketball player Kevin Durant at the weekend.

Justin tweeted: "Kanye played his new album for me & @KDTrey5 last night in Vegas. Man listen! The production is light years ahead of it’s time, and the bars sound like he’s broke & hungry trying to get signed again. Any artist who plan on dropping soon should just push it back #Respectfully (sic)"

The internet personality also dubbed the record "album of the year".

As for a release date, Justin claimed fans will hear the LP as soon as this week.

He added: "Kanye West album is really done. When it drops this week, we probably not going to listen to anything else for a while.. Let me go enjoy all the current artist I’m listening to until then. God bless #Respectfully (sic)"

It's also reported that a Las Vegas listening party took place and people subsequently took to social media to share pictures from the venue.

Kanye - who has been dating model Irina Shayk in recent weeks, following his split from estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - was due to release his next album, 'Donda', last year, but fans are still waiting for the record.

Named after the 44-year-old rapper's late mother, Donda West, the 'Stronger' hitmaker had claimed the collection was set to be released on July 24, 2020, on social media.

However, he later unveiled a different set of songs that are set to appear on the record, with his recent Travis Scott-featuring track, 'Wash Us In The Blood', no longer appearing on the 12-track LP.