Kanye West has revealed a new song in honour of his late mother Donda.

The 43-year-old rapper's mum - who passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 - appears on his latest track, which opens with 90 seconds of her reciting Krs-One's single 'Sound of Da Police' over gospel-style music.

Kanye unveiled the emotional song alongside a music video featuring old footage from his childhood, and tweeted: ''In loving memory of m incredible mother on her birthday

''My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics... This song is called DONDA''

The song - which was unveiled on Sunday (12.07.20) begins with a passionate delivery of the iconic track.

She reads: ''There could never really be justice on stolen land. Are you really for peace of equality? Or when my car is hooked up, you know you want to follow me.''

After a minute and a half, Kanye takes over and calls for a ''revolution''.

He raps: ''The devil is using you, confusing you. Our job is to understand how is who, righteous indignation in this nation. We gon' start a revolution in this basement.''

He later references his own ''stubborn'' nature in another powerful line.

He continues: ''Momma I need you to tuck me in. I done made some mistakes and they rubbed them in.

''I know you and Grandma had enough of them. Why I gotta be so stubborn, then?''

Although Kanye has accepted Donda is not here in person anymore, he previously revealed he's convinced she's still supporting him through the highs and lows of life in spirit.

He said: ''You know, she's here with us and she's guiding us.''

However, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker does find it hard to accept that his mother isn't around to watch his children - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 13 months, whom he has with his wife Kim Kardashian West - play and grow.

He explained: ''This would have been the funnest time of her life to have those kids running around that house and being able to like go and buy them toys.''