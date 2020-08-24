Kanye West reunited with Kim Kardashian West and their children before the weekend amid his presidential campaign.

The 43-year-old rap star recently flew to Los Angeles in order to spend some quality time with his wife and their kids - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 15 months - despite his efforts to run in the 2020 presidential election.

A source told People magazine: ''He is still busy working on his music and presidential campaign, but really missed the kids and flew to see them.

''They are all spending the weekend at their Hidden Hills house and catching up as a family.''

Kanye and Kim's relationship has come under strain in recent weeks after he accused the reality star of ''trying to lock him up'' and claimed he'd been trying to divorce her for two years.

Kanye's comments prompted Kim to issue a statement about her husband's battle with bipolar disorder, and the couple recently jetted off to the Dominican Republic together.

A source subsequently insisted that Kim, 39, is ''focused on healing her relationship''.

The insider shared: ''Kim is focused on healing her relationship with Kanye and has been busy taking care of their kids and him.

''She has been helping and supporting him a ton while he's been struggling with his mental health and wants him to know and feel that she is there for him through thick and thin.''

Kim is now keen to put the drama behind them and focus on the future.

The source said: ''The quarantine has been hard on Kanye and, in turn, has been difficult for her too.

''Their marriage definitely faced some hardships and was just hanging on with Kanye not being able to fully be present for their family, but ultimately Kim wants to keep everyone together and work things out for their kids.''