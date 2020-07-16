Kanye West's 2020 US presidential race is seemingly still on after he filed his first document with the Federal Elections Commission.

Despite the man who was hired to help the 'Wash Us in the Blood' rapper get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina, Steve Kramer, claiming that he had decided against trying to succeed President Donald Trump, Kanye has now made the first step in his bid to take over the White House.

On Wednesday (15.07.20), the 43-year-old fashion designer filed his FEC, Form 1, State of Organisation, his declaration that the Kanye committee will serve as the ''Principal Campaign Committee'' with Kim Kardashian West's husband as the candidate.

As per TMZ, Kanye's party is listed as BDY, aka the Birthday Party.

The 'Ego Death' star announced his intention to run for office earlier this month.

However, his campaign team member, Steve, had alleged to New York Magazine's Intelligencer: ''He's out.''

Asked to elaborate, he said: ''I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled. We had over 180 people out there today.

''I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level...any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.''

The voting specialist also noted that the staff he had hired were ''disappointed'' with the 'Bound 2' singer's decision, not just because it would leave them out of a job but ''because they were excited about what a Kanye West campaign represented''.

Steve also claimed he had seen ''overwhelming support to get him on the ballot''.

He added: ''Whether anybody is going to vote for him or not is up to them.''

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, the Yeezy founder said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''

Kanye's running mate is said to be a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''