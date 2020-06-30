Kanye West has paid tribute to his wife Kim Kardashian West after she became a billionaire.

The 39-year-old star's husband took to Twitter to praise his significant other for reaching the status after she weathered the ''craziest storms'' throughout her life, and he feels ''so proud'' of her.

He wrote: ''I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire

''You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family

''So blessed this is still life

''So I made you this still life

''We love you so much (sic)''

Attached to his tweet, he shared a picture of an unusual fruit and flower arrangement, which included a cherry tomato, and a pepper.

Kanye's tribute came after Kim sold a $200 million stake in her KKW Beauty brand.

Coty purchased a 20 per cent stake, meaning the reality star's business is worth $1 billion.

She said: ''This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about while benefiting from the incredible resources of Coty, and launching my products around the world.''

But Kim is not the only one of the couple - who have children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and 13-month-old Psalm, together - to have signed a big contract of late.

Earlier this week, the rapper put pen to paper on a 10-year deal with clothing company Gap, and he will launch Yeezy Gap, a new apparel line for men, women and children, with the American retailer next year.

He tweeted: ''YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER.''

Kim wrote: ''If anyone knows Kanye they know how much the Gap and Yeezy means to him so this partnership is his dream come true! I am so proud of him. You guys are going to love what they have in store for everyone! #WestDayEver (sic).''