Kanye West is ''out'' of the 2020 US presidential race.

The 43-year-old rapper announced his intention to run for office earlier this month but a member of his campaign team, Steve Kramer, claims the 'All Day' hitmaker has now decided against trying to succeed President Donald Trump.

Steve - who was hired to help Kanye get on the ballot in Florida and South Carolina - told New York Magazine's Intelligencer: ''He's out.''

Asked to elaborate, he said: ''I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff cancelled. We had over 180 people out there today.

''I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level...any candidate running for president for the first time goes through these hiccups.''

The voting specialist noted that the staff he had hired were ''disappointed'' with the 'Bound 2' singer's decision, not just because it would leave them out of a job but ''because they were excited about what a Kanye West campaign represented''.

Before he found out Kanye was dropping out of the race, Steve had seen ''overwhelming support to get him on the ballot''.

He added: ''Whether anybody is going to vote for him or not is up to them.''

Last week, the Yeezy boss detailed more information about his upcoming political campaign, as he revealed he will be running as a member of the newly founded Birthday Party.

When asked how he chose the name for his political party, he said: ''Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday.''

Kanye's running mate was to be a preacher from Wyoming named Michelle Tidball, and the pair's campaign slogan is simply: ''YES!''