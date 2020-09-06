Rapper Kanye West has spent almost $6 million on his bid to become the US President, according to new documents.
The 43-year-old rapper is currently in the midst of a campaign to replace Donald Trump in the White House, and Kanye's finance report has revealed the eye-watering sums he's spending on his Presidential aspirations.
Kanye has forked out $5.86 million so far on his campaign, with most of that money going toward consultants and fees, according to a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.
The outspoken rap star has loaned his campaign more than $6.7 million, with the only other source of income coming from small donations from fans.
Meanwhile, Tyson Beckford recently insisted Kanye West isn't ''ready'' to become the US President.
The model thinks Kanye's ambition is misguided and has instead encouraged the rap star to stick to what he knows.
He said: ''This is where I always get into trouble because I speak the truth. I don't know what's going on, but he's really getting himself in a pot of tea that's not ready for him.
''I try to never speak bad. I've seen him and his lady, [wife Kim Kardashian], do some positive things, and I kind of wish they would just stay on that. That vibe running a country - it's not an easy thing.'' Tyson thinks the US needs to choose the most capable person for the role, rather than the person with the biggest profile.
He explained: ''I think we need to start picking people because it's something that they do for a living.
''It's like, if you get on a plane and there's no pilot and then one of the customers says, 'OK, I'm going to get up and fly.'
''Are you going to deboard the plane, or are you going to stay on the plane and take this flight? I'm not getting on a plane with a pilot ... who's not a pilot. That's just crazy.''
