Pop icon Michael Jackson ''tore down the walls and the doors'' of culture, according to Kanye West.
Kanye West thinks Michael Jackson ''tore down the walls and the doors'' of culture.
The 43-year-old rapper has defended the reputation of the late pop star in a new interview with Pharrell Williams for i-D magazine, seemingly speaking in reference to the Dan Reed-directed documentary 'Leaving Neverland'.
Kanye said: ''We should have something that says we can't allow any company to tear down our heroes.
''Not on The Shade Room, not on social media and especially not in documentaries.''
'Leaving Neverland' focused on claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom accused Jackson of sexually abusing them when they were children.
But Kanye has reiterated his support for the record-breaking star - who denied any wrongdoing before his death in 2009 - and has compared his cultural impact to that of Pharrell.
The rap star said: ''It felt like you [Williams] really tore down the walls and the doors much like Michael Jackson did a generation before. In a way, he's very similar to Michael Jackson, in the ways where Michael Jackson was doing covert, super gangsta stuff, like he'd just pop the needles off.
''He kissed Elvis Presley's daughter on MTV. Black culture used to be ... we used to be fronting all night, but Michael was doing stuff that was different to what we were programmed to understand as being what we should do.''
Last year, meanwhile, Chance the Rapper admitted to being inspired by Jackson's charitable efforts.
The 'Cocoa Butter Kisses' hitmaker revealed Jackson has encouraged him to give back to his own community.
Chance said: ''I think he donated over $600 million to charities and more afterwards ... The only person I can really think of off the top when I think of charity that's a musician is Michael Jackson.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...