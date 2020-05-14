Kanye West had some ''ridiculous rules'', according to one of his former bodyguards Steve Stanulis.
Kanye West had some ''ridiculous rules'', according to one of his former bodyguards.
Steve Stanulis - who worked alongside the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - has claimed that he wasn't allowed to walk within 10 paces of the rapper, but Steve says that made his job even more difficult.
He shared: ''He had some ridiculous rules ... He wanted you to stay 10 paces behind him on a city street. So obviously if someone is going to come up and do something, by the time I try to run up and prevent it, it would have already happened.''
And Steve recalls their first meeting, when they argued over the correct protocol in an elevator.
He added: ''The first day I met him ... it was fashion week. I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When he gets there, we get into the elevator and he says, 'Aren't you going to push what floor we are going to?' I was like, 'I have no idea what floor, it's my first day.' So he starts ranting, 'So you mean you didn't call ahead to find out where I'm supposed to be going?' I said, 'No.' So he's ranting and raving. So I said, 'Look bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I'll know. Two, you could press the button, and I'll see which one you press so I'll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere.' Again, that was our first interaction. He went for the first option.''
Steve also claims paparazzi was notified by someone every single time he escorted Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian West because he feels there was no way it was just ''coincidental'' that they were there each time.
Speaking to Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast, he shared: ''First of all, there's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called upfront.
''There's no way every time they are leaving, all these people know about it. There's definitely somebody calling ahead. That's just my opinion ... I'm just saying it coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
Ever since Chris, Ethan and Isaac were young, the trio of friends have always spent...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
Made in America Festival is an annual music event founded by rapper and businessman Jay-Z...
DJ Peanut Butter Wolf set up independent LA label Stones Throw Records in 1996 and...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...
The news used to be a noble profession before the likes of Ron Burgundy with...
Ron Burgundy compares a Dodge Durango's horsepower to that of an actually horse before insulting...
Ron Burgundy, Brian Fantana, Brick Tamland and Champ Kind have now hit the eighties and...