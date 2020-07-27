Kanye West reportedly ''feels very bad'' about upsetting his wife Kim Kardashian West with his recent Twitter outbursts.

The 'Bound 2' rapper lashed out on social media last week when he claimed he has been trying to divorce the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star for two years, and insinuated she wanted to ''lock him up'' in a mental health facility because of his battle with bipolar disorder.

Kanye had previously spoken about his family's private matters at a presidential campaign rally in which he sobbed as he revealed he and Kim had considered aborting their first child.

And now, sources say Kanye - who has since publicly apologised for his comments - ''definitely understands'' the impact his words have had on his 39-year-old spouse.

One source told People magazine: ''He definitely understands that he upset Kim. He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim.''

Kanye - who has North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months, with Kim - apologised to his wife on social media over the weekend.

He wrote: ''I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me. (sic)''

It was later reported the 43-year-old rapper was seen entering a hospital in Cody via the emergency department door on Saturday (25.07.20), where he stayed for around 10 minutes before he then left and returned to his Wyoming ranch.

Kanye previously claimed he had tried to divorce Kim after she met rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

Kanye wrote: ''I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform' (sic)''

Kim and Meek both spoke at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in 2018, and although Kanye remains fond of the rapper, he said Kim was ''out of line''.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them??? (sic)''